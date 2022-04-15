Al-Aqsa Attacked: 153 Muslim Worshipers Injured

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli forces brutally attacked Muslim Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Friday.1

About 153 Palestinians were injured in the attack and hundreds more were arrested. Palestinian resistance groups have condemned the horrific attack, and hold the Israeli regime responsible for its possible consequences, Press TV reported.

The Red Crescent set up a field hospital to treat the many injured victims that were thought to have resulted from the Israeli occupation forces attack.

Footage shared showed tear gas being fired inside the silver-domed Qibla hall, the main building on the site where congregational prayers are held.

The attack caused panic. Many of them the elderly, women and children, were attending the dawn prayers, as has been the case every day since the start of the holy month of Ramadan two weeks ago, Wafa reported.

The attack occurred randomly when Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinian civilian Muslim worshipers in all directions, as they entered the walled holy compound without regard for the parents and children who were there.

Worshipers who live-streamed the attack on Instagram showed people trapped inside the mosque, and said Israeli forces were trying to force worshipers out of the premises. Buildings inside the compound had been damaged in the attack, according to eyewitness accounts.

The attack came as Palestinian Muslims prepare to attend the second Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, as tens of thousands of people are expected to be there.

On Friday, an estimated 80,000 people attended the first Friday prayers of Ramadan 1443H at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel limits the number of Muslim worshipers from the West Bank trying to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque by restricting entry to Jerusalem to women of all ages and men over 50 years old. Most of the worshipers came from occupied East Jerusalem and Arab cities inside the Israeli-occupied territories.

The attacks also coincided with the Jewish holiday of Passover, which will begin Friday and last until April 23, during which extremist Israeli settlers have vowed to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque and slaughter animals within its grounds as a religious sacrifice.

Last year, several violent attacks by Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque sparked widespread demonstrations in the occupied West Bank and Palestinian communities inside Israel, leading to an 11-day war between Israel and armed groups in Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)