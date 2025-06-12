SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Air India Plane Crashes After Takeoff in Ahmedabad, 242 On Board

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Photo: NDTV)

New Delhi, MINA – An Air India aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday afternoon, with 242 people reportedly on board.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating Flight AI-171 en route to London, went down between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. local time, according to Indian media outlet NDTV.

Eyewitnesses reported the plane appearing unsteady before plummeting and bursting into flames near the airport perimeter. Thick smoke and intense fire were visible at the crash site.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as rescue and evacuation operations got underway. As of now, no official statement has been released regarding fatalities or the status of the passengers and crew.

Also Read: US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Air India confirmed the incident and stated that it is coordinating with aviation authorities and investigative teams to determine the cause of the crash.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information,” the airline said in a statement.

The Indian government has yet to release an official response, while an investigation into the crash is expected to commence shortly.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Women’s VolleyballWraps Up AVC Nation Cup Group Stage

