Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Aid Trucks to Gaza Still Stalled at Rafah Border

Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Rafah, MINA – Humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, rejected by Israel on Sunday, remained stranded on trucks and trailers near the Rafah border with Egypt as of Thursday.

According to Al Mayadeen, aid workers and drivers expressed frustration over the ongoing delays, which are preventing vital medical and food supplies from reaching the besieged enclave.

Boxes bearing the logo of the World Health Organization (WHO) and labels for wound-care supplies were among those parked near the Egypt-Gaza border.

A WHO staff member at the scene told Reuters that some of the aid was turned back after Israeli forces alleged that “illegal medicines” were in the cargo.

Also Read: Gaza Civil Defense Demands 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily

Israel’s military authority responsible for coordinating aid did not respond to Reuters’ questions regarding the specific reasons for the rejection.

Seven aid workers and three Egyptian truck drivers described various bureaucratic hurdles: minor packaging issues, incomplete documentation, and lengthy inspections for items that could potentially have dual uses.

The Karem Abu Salem crossing, controlled by Israel, is only open during certain weekday hours, further complicating deliveries.

Kamel Atteiya Mohamed, an Egyptian truck driver, noted that out of 200 to 300 trucks attempting to cross each day, only 30 to 50 succeed. “They say the pallet is leaning or a sticker is missing that’s not a reason to reject a truck,” he said. [Nia]

Also Read: Turkey Strongly Condemns Israel’s Settlement Expansion in West Bank’s E1 Are

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagaid trucks

