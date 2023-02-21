Ahead of Ramadan, Israeli Occupation Observes Strategies to Reduce Attacks on Al-Aqsa

The Israeli occupation government is studying restrictions on raids by illegal settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan at the end of March. Photo: (Shehab News Agency)

Jerusalem, MINA – It is observed that the Israeli occupation government is studying how to limit the invasion of illegal settlers to Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, during the holy month of Ramadan which begins at the end of March.

According to Hebrew media outlet Reshet Kan, it is expected that a decision will be taken during a cabinet session to be held in the coming weeks, the Shehab News Agency reported.

It is likely that such an approach will meet stiff opposition from some ministers, notably Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

It said that security authorities recommended the move.

In addition, the approach strategy is seen as an effort by the United States to reduce tensions in the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)