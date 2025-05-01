After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

Tel Aviv, MINA – In the wake of massive wildfires that scorched central Israel, the country is now battling with a powerful sandstorm that swept across its southern regions on Wednesday, dramatically reducing visibility, especially in the Negev Desert.

Footage aired by Israel’s Channel 12, cited by Anadolu Agency, showed the desert city of Beersheba gradually consumed by a towering cloud of dust. In another video, Israeli soldiers were seen struggling to close the gate of the Shivta military base as fierce winds lashed the area.

“This is what Shivta Base in the Negev looks like tonight amid an unusually intense sandstorm,” the broadcaster reported, describing the extreme conditions gripping the region.

While southern Israel faces the brunt of the sandstorm, wildfires continue to rage in the central areas between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Strong winds have worsened the situation, spreading flames rapidly and complicating firefighting efforts.

In response to the dual emergencies, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a national state of emergency and ordered military personnel to assist in wildfire containment, particularly in the Jerusalem hill region.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

