SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

19 Views ㅤ

A sandstorm in southern Israel reduced visibility on Wednesday (April 30). (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – In the wake of massive wildfires that scorched central Israel, the country is now battling with a powerful sandstorm that swept across its southern regions on Wednesday, dramatically reducing visibility, especially in the Negev Desert.

Footage aired by Israel’s Channel 12, cited by Anadolu Agency, showed the desert city of Beersheba gradually consumed by a towering cloud of dust. In another video, Israeli soldiers were seen struggling to close the gate of the Shivta military base as fierce winds lashed the area.

“This is what Shivta Base in the Negev looks like tonight amid an unusually intense sandstorm,” the broadcaster reported, describing the extreme conditions gripping the region.

While southern Israel faces the brunt of the sandstorm, wildfires continue to rage in the central areas between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Strong winds have worsened the situation, spreading flames rapidly and complicating firefighting efforts.

Also Read: Massive Wildfires Sweep Through Israel, Forcing Evacuations and Cancelling National Ceremony

In response to the dual emergencies, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a national state of emergency and ordered military personnel to assist in wildfire containment, particularly in the Jerusalem hill region.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian FM at ICJ: Israel Violates International Law

Tagbeersheba dust storm central israel wildfire israel defense forces wildfire israel dual emergency israel dust cloud israel military emergency response israel natural disaster april 30 israel sandstorm 2025 israel state of emergency israel weather crisis israel weather disaster negev desert sandstorm shivta base storm tel aviv jerusalem fire wildfire and sandstorm israel

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Escalating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Violence in the West Bank

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards and Perform Talmudic

  • 12 hours ago
Europe

At ICJ Public Hearing, Indonesian FM Condemns Israeli Violations of International Law

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Destroys Over 1,000 Mosques in Gaza, Latest Strike Hits Al-Faraj Mosque in Nuseirat

  • 2 hours ago
ICJ (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Indonesian FM at ICJ: Israel Violates International Law

  • 2 hours ago
International

Massive Wildfires Sweep Through Israel, Forcing Evacuations and Cancelling National Ceremony

  • 2 hours ago
International

After Wildfires, Israel Now Battling Severe Sandstorm

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

  • 19 hours ago
A series of 29 US airstrikes targeted the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Amran and Ma’rib. (Photo: Ansarallah Media Center)
International

US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

  • Thursday, 1 May 2025 - 08:41 WIB
Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

  • 24 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us