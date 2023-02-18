After the 10th Year Civil War, Yemen is in A “Critical Stage”

Dubai, MINA – Prime Minister of Yemen Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed at the World Government Summit in Dubai said, entering the 10th year of civil war, now his country’s condition is entering a “critical stage.”

Yemen has been going through difficult times, exacerbated by the global pandemic, said PM Saeed. Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

According to him, Yemen can still survive thanks to the support of several neighboring Gulf countries.

“Geographically, Yemen is part of the region, and we have the right to look forward to a better future. We have to overcome the effects of war and we can do it with the support of the Gulf countries,” said Saeed, prime minister of Yemen, the country’s internationally recognized government.

“The country’s economy is also almost collapsing,” continued Saeed.

“The budget is shrinking a lot. The deficit is up to 80%, and the central bank is in dire straits,” he continued.

The situation is different now and the deficit has shrunk to 54%, then 35% and finally to 15% in September 2022.

He said the time to work for peace is now.

The civil war in Yemen, which started in 2014, has created one of the worst humanitarian crises of modern times.

In 2021, Yemen’s currency will depreciate, which will reduce purchasing power and weaken people’s purchasing power for many basic needs.

A UN-brokered ceasefire between the warring parties in the Yemen conflict ended in October 2022 after six months.

The World Government Summit is an annual event held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which brings together leaders and experts from various fields. (T/RE1)

