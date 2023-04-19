After Shooting Operation, Israeli Forces Secured Settlers in Sheikh Jarrah

After the shooting operation yesterday morning, Tuesday (18/4), the Israeli occupation military tightened security in the Sheikh Jarrah area. (Photo: PIC)

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday continued to carry out military security against the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem to search for the perpetrators of yesterday’s shooting attack.

Local sources reported as quoted by PIC, the occupying forces sent military reinforcements to secure the settlers in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, after a shooting operation which injured two settlers.

Occupational troops attacked Palestinian residents of the neighborhood, and arrested a young man after he tried to defend himself due to settlers’ attacks on him.

The occupation forces released the youth, Adham al-Salaymeh from Sheikh Jarrah, on the condition of house arrest and deportation from Jerusalem for a week.

After the shooting operation, the occupation forces are still looking for the perpetrators of the shooting. They also asked the settlers to close the house and not leave it.

Occupation troops imposed a security cordon on the neighborhood, stormed a mosque and arrested a number of youths. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)