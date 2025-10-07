After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

Athens, MINA – Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg called on the world not to look away from the Gaza Strip and condemned world governments she deemed complicit in the ongoing genocide in the territory.

Speaking to a large crowd at Athens Airport on Monday, following her deportation by Israeli authorities after being detained for participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian convoy, Thunberg said: “We must not look away from Gaza, from all the places in the world that are suffering and are victims of this business-as-usual system.”

She continued: “This genocide and other genocides are being enabled and fuelled by our own governments, our institutions, our media, and companies. It is our responsibility to end that complicity.”

Israel attacked and seized the flotilla’s ships in international waters last week. More than 400 activists from 47 countries were arrested and forcibly taken to Israel, where they were subsequently imprisoned.

Also Read: Spain to Take Israel to ICC Over Global Sumud Flotilla ‘Hijacking’

Thunberg, one of 171 activists who have been released, stated that international law obliges countries to act to prevent and stop genocide. “We are not seeing that happening. Even the most basic standards are not being implemented by our governments,” she asserted.

She also recounted the mistreatment she experienced during Israeli detention, but stressed that it was not the main story. According to her, the crucial issue is how Israel continues to violate international law by blocking the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid mass suffering and starvation.

“This is not about us. This is about the people of Gaza who continue to be slaughtered and are forced to live in starvation due to the illegal siege,” she added.

Thunberg rejected being called a hero and said it was a shame that a humanitarian mission like this aid flotilla had to exist because the world has failed to stop Israeli violations.

Also Read: Global Sumud Ship Captain Claims Israeli Soldiers Urinated on Themselves During Raid

Lawyers from the Israeli legal organization Adalah confirmed verbal and physical violence against the activists during their detention. They were reportedly forced to kneel in the scorching sun for hours, crammed into narrow rooms, and some were denied access to lawyers.

Some activists also claimed they were forced to take photos with the Israeli flag as a form of humiliation. Two of those involved were reportedly Thunberg and Spanish activist Ana Maria.

As of now, a number of activists remain detained, while others have been repatriated to Turkey, Italy, Spain, and their respective home countries.

The Global Sumud Flotilla aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza while challenging Israel’s blockade, which has lasted for nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children and injured more than 169,000 people.[]

Also Read: Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)