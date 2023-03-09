After Jenin Massacre, Israeli Forces Prepare for Another Operation

Jenin, MINA – Israeli media reported that Israel’s security and military institutions are preparing a “retaliatory operation” after the Israeli Special Forces’ (Yamam) operation in Jenin on Tuesday, which led to the deaths of six Palestinians, including those carrying out the Huwara operation.

The Israeli occupation forces made arrests, among others, the two sons of the Huwara operative Abdel Fattah Khrusheh who is a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The army claims Khrushes’ two children were involved in carrying out the shootings in the operation, Al Mayadeen reports.

Late Tuesday, the Israeli police issued “an order to double the alert, and have a prominent presence in Al-Quds,” according to Israeli media.

Palestinian resistance factions, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, have threatened revenge for Israel’s attack on a house under siege and its occupants being targeted.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in the West Bank indicated that the West Bank region on Wednesday witnessed a general strike, residents were angry after the occupying forces announced a state of alert.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in occupied Palestine confirmed that occupation forces targeted ambulances and used Palestinians as human shields during Tuesday’s raids. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)