After Jenin Aggression, Israel Is Afraid of the Widespread Action of Resistance

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli military is haunted by fear of increasing resistance attacks targeting the occupation in the occupied West Bank.

The Hebrew newspaper, Israel Hayom, Thursday reported, after the end of the aggression against the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank, the Israeli army stated that there was a high possibility of shooting operations in the coming days in the West Bank.

It is even possible that the raid was inside the Green Line (territory occupied in 1948), as the Palestinian resistance fighters try to prove they can still carry out attacks.

The report added that this assessment comes despite the fact that Palestinian resistance fighters hid during the aggression, and the Israeli army estimates that some Palestinian militants entered homes and hid and others left the camp.

The media pointed out that the Israeli army expected the shock to hit the Jenin refugee camp as the army’s activities would pass from time to time, and at the same time, the army confirmed that there were still a large number of people wanted in the camp.

According to the paper, those who expect an operation to solve the problem of resistance in the West Bank are wrong and misleading.

It added that the Israeli army was surprised by the fact that the number of explosive devices found and destroyed, which is about a thousand, indicates the increasing development and production of explosive devices, which is a sign that the resistance will expand to include other areas of the West Bank.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli occupation forces completely withdrew from the Jenin camp, after a two-day aggression that resulted in the death of 12 Palestinians and wounding dozens of others.

Meanwhile the occupation army acknowledged that an Israeli soldier was killed during clashes with resistance fighters. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)