Select Language

Latest
-404 min. agoUnity of Religious Community Makes Indonesia as Peaceful Country: Kalla
-287 min. ago120 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Died in Holy Land, Mecca
-130 min. agoIsraeli Army Burns Down Departure Hall on Palestinian Side of Rafah Crossing
-88 min. agoDeath Toll of Journalists Killed in Gaza Reaches to 151
57 min. agoIsraeli Warplanes Kill 9 Palestinians in Rafah
Europe

After Dissolution of War Council, Thousand of Israelis Demand New Elections

Tel Aviv, MINA – After the dissolution of the War Council, thousands of Israelis took to the streets, Monday afternoon to demonstrate demanding new elections in an effort to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Israeli Parliament Building (Knesset) and declared their action to move to Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem, Alray reported.

Many of the demonstrators waved banners criticizing Netanyahu’s handling of important issues, including his incompetence in the fight against the Hamas movement in Gaza.

The war council disbanded after two centrist former generals, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned.

After the resignation of Gantz and Eisenkot in Netanyahu’s government, opposition groups announced a straight week of street protests, including mass demonstrations and highway closures.

Also Read:  Netanyahu Welcomed by Hundreds of Demonstrators when He Arrives in New York

Netanyahu currently relies solely on right-wing allies whose extremist agenda has caused major rifts in Israeli society. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news