After Dissolution of War Council, Thousand of Israelis Demand New Elections

Tel Aviv, MINA – After the dissolution of the War Council, thousands of Israelis took to the streets, Monday afternoon to demonstrate demanding new elections in an effort to overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Israeli Parliament Building (Knesset) and declared their action to move to Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem, Alray reported.

Many of the demonstrators waved banners criticizing Netanyahu’s handling of important issues, including his incompetence in the fight against the Hamas movement in Gaza.

The war council disbanded after two centrist former generals, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned.

After the resignation of Gantz and Eisenkot in Netanyahu’s government, opposition groups announced a straight week of street protests, including mass demonstrations and highway closures.

Netanyahu currently relies solely on right-wing allies whose extremist agenda has caused major rifts in Israeli society. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)