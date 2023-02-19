African Union Summit 2023 Kicks-off in Addis Ababa in the Presence of Palestine

Addis Ababa, MINA – Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa is hosting the 36th Session of the African Union Summit in the presence of Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who is representing President Mahmoud Abbas at the summit.

Reinforcing security, food crises, and worsening hunger are some of the topics on top of the summit’s agenda. This is the summit’s 36th session where African leaders are meeting for the summit with the aim of speeding up the rollout of the African continental free trade area, WAFA reported.

Addressing the summit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, appreciated the position of the African Union in supporting the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to end the Israeli occupation of their land and establish their independent state.

Aboul Gheit affirmed that the international community must shoulder its responsibilities regarding the systematic undermining of the two-state solution by the Israeli occupation, through settlements, land grab and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Prime Minister Shtayyeh is scheduled to deliver a speech on behalf of the State of Palestine before the summit, in which he will share insights on the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause.

He will also mobilize support for Palestine throughout the summit in view of the unilateral Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)