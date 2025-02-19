Afraid of Arrest, Two Israeli Soldiers Flee from Amsterdam

Amsterdam, MINA— Two Israeli soldiers involved in the genocide in Gaza fled from Amsterdam and returned to Israel after pro-Palestinian groups tracked their whereabouts through social media.

According to Radio KAN, as reported by Anadolu Agency, the two soldiers were evacuated from Amsterdam after an organization seeking to issue arrest warrants for Israeli soldiers circulated their photos online.

The Israeli Genocide Tracker, a pro-Palestinian group actively documenting alleged Israeli war crimes, uploaded their photos on Monday. The organization identified them as tank commanders from the 52nd Battalion, who were involved in the abduction of hundreds of civilians in Jabalia and were frequently seen taking selfies with their victims. “After participating in the genocide in Gaza, they have now arrived in Amsterdam for a vacation,” the post stated.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the two soldiers had previously been granted permission to travel to the Netherlands. However, after their presence was exposed, the Israeli military ordered them to return immediately and delete all records related to the war in Gaza from their social media.

This incident reinforces the Israeli military’s concerns about the risk of legal prosecution abroad. The Israeli military has reportedly warned its personnel to avoid traveling overseas due to potential war crime charges related to Gaza.

In January, Israeli media also reported that an Israeli soldier facing war crime charges fled from Brazil after local authorities urged an investigation into his actions.[]

