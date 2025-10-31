SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Afghanistan, Pakistan Extend Ceasefire After Türkiye-Qatar Mediation Talks

Islamabad, MINA – Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire following mediation talks facilitated by Türkiye and Qatar, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the meetings took place in Istanbul between October 25 and 30, with representatives from Türkiye, Qatar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in attendance. The discussions aimed to strengthen the ceasefire that was initially agreed upon in Doha earlier this month.

The statement confirmed that all parties reached a consensus to continue the ceasefire and will finalize additional implementation principles during a high-level meeting scheduled for November 6 in Istanbul.

It was also announced that a monitoring and verification mechanism will be established to ensure the maintenance of peace and to impose penalties on any party that violates the agreement.

Türkiye and Qatar expressed appreciation for the constructive engagement of both Afghanistan and Pakistan and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ongoing efforts toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

The initial 48-hour ceasefire, declared on October 15 following border clashes between the two neighboring countries, had already been extended until the conclusion of the Doha talks.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

