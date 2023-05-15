Affected by Cyber ​​Attacks, Vice President Asks BSI to Fix Technology Systems

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President KH. Ma’ruf Amin instructed Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) to improve and strengthen its technology system. This is to anticipate if there are attacks from outside that can disrupt banking services as happened before for days.

“I think this was a bad experience, right, until it happened. … That’s why I asked BSI to fix the technology system so that it doesn’t happen again and now to quickly return it,” said Amin in his press statement after inaugurating Kampung Bahari Nusantara on Untung Island Java, Thousand Islands in Jakarta on Monday as quoted from Republika.

Amin admitted that he received information that BSI’s banking services were gradually recovering and returning to normal. He hopes that this service disruption will not damage customer trust in the largest Islamic bank in Indonesia.

Moreover, currently the government is intensively encouraging the development of sharia economy and finance.

“Hopefully, this will not break trust and I received information that it has recovered, but indeed it must continue to be maintained in the future,” said the Chief Executive of the National Committee for Sharia Economy and Finance.

Not only that, learning from the BSI case, the Vice President also advised banks in Indonesia to strengthen their technology systems. This is to prevent banking service attacks.

Because according to Vice President, disturbances due to attacks from outside could happen at any time to anyone.

“And I think it’s not only BSI, other Islamic banks must also be anticipatory, something like that could happen,” said the Vice President.

The same thing, continued the Vice President, had also happened to other banks. Because of that, the Vice President asked all banks, both sharia and conventional, to be better prepared to anticipate the possibility of piracy from outside. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)