Activists on Conscience Vessel Vow to Reach Gaza by Oct. 10

Tunis, MINA – Activists aboard the Conscience vessel have pledged to continue sailing toward Gaza despite Israel’s blockade, vowing to reach the besieged enclave by October 10, Anadolu Agency reported.

Huwaida Arraf, the ship’s spokesperson, said the vessel is part of a wider effort by the Thousand Madleens organization to challenge Israel’s “illegal blockade, siege, and genocide” against the Palestinian people.

“We are out here not only on the Conscience but also with eight other vessels,” Arraf told reporters. “We are another wave of civilian ships sailing to demand an end to this injustice.”

She noted that the Conscience vessel is dedicated to healthcare and media workers, two groups she said are being “targeted, killed, and tortured” in Gaza, along with their families.

Arraf also sent a message of solidarity to Palestinians in Gaza: “You are not alone. We are coming. We are trying to reach you.”

The statement comes a week after Israeli naval forces attacked and seized ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining over 470 activists from more than 50 countries who sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli military aggression have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, leaving the enclave devastated and uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

