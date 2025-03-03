SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Aceh MPU Prohibits Iftar Gatherings Involving Ikhtilat

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The great mosque of Baiturrahman, Banda Aceh (Photo: MINA)

Banda Aceh, MINA – The Ulema Consultative Council (MPU) of Aceh has issued an appeal urging the public to avoid iftar gatherings that may violate Islamic law, particularly those involving ikhtilat or the mixing of non-mahram men and women.

Chairman of the Aceh MPU, Tgk Faisal Ali, known as Lem Faisal, emphasized that iftar gatherings must adhere to Islamic values and respect local religious norms.

“We urge the community to ensure that iftar gatherings do not lead to violations of Sharia law, such as ikhtilat or other activities contrary to Islamic teachings,” Faisal Ali stated on Sunday.

The MPU also called on the public to maintain Islamic brotherhood, respect differences in determining the start of Ramadan, and participate in positive activities during the holy month. Local governments are expected to facilitate programs that strengthen Islamic education and build character based on noble morals.

Additionally, the MPU urged provincial and district authorities to monitor activities that could disrupt the sanctity of Ramadan, such as illegal street racing and similar events. Business owners, including those running coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, and shopping centers, have been reminded to close during mandatory prayers, Tarawih, and Witr temporarily.

Regarding food security, the MPU emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of halal meat and that the process complies with Sharia principles. Strict supervision of the culinary industry is also necessary to prevent the use of haram or harmful ingredients. 

Furthermore, the MPU called on the government to maintain price stability and ensure the availability of halal and high-quality food supplies during Ramadan. The public is encouraged to be more selective in choosing food and beverages that meet halal standards.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

