Academic Boycott of Israel Doubles Despite End of Gaza War

Tel Aviv, MINA – A recent Israeli report has documented a sharp increase in academic boycotts targeting researchers and institutions in Israel, even after the conclusion of the Gaza war.

The report, prepared by the Academic Boycott of Israel Monitoring Team established by the Committee of University Presidents, found that Israel’s negative image in Europe is “so deeply entrenched that political moves alone are not enough to shift public perception.” Contrary to expectations, the end of the war did not reduce boycott pressures but instead saw a spike in cases filed against Israeli academics and institutions.

The monitoring team warned that these expanding forms of academic boycott could push Israeli higher education into “dangerous isolation that poses a real strategic threat to its international standing.” The report noted that the number of European universities imposing full academic boycotts has increased to 1,000 as of November.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged in mid-September that Israel had entered “a kind of isolation,” emphasizing the need for a more self-reliant economy.

According to the findings, 57% of boycott cases affect individual researchers through exclusion from international research groups, while 22% involve institutional boycotts between European and Israeli universities. The report also highlighted a decline in research grants awarded to Israeli scholars by the EU’s Horizon Europe fund, with the decrease linked to Israeli academics being excluded from international cooperation projects seeking Horizon funding.

The report concluded that the boycott movement “will accompany Israeli academia for a long time and will not ease without major regional and geopolitical changes.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

