Abbas Declares 3-days Mourning in Jenin

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, declared on Thursday three days of mourning for Palestinians who were killed in the Jenin camp raid by Israeli Forces.

“The President declared mourning for three days, during which flags would be flown at half mast, to mourn the souls of the martyrs of the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank,” the official Palestinian TV reported.

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured by the Israeli Army in the Occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli soldiers stormed the Jenin refugee camp, which led to protests between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli Army, according to eyewitnesses.

This Israeli military operation in the Jenin camp is the largest since the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2002.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say “wanted Palestinians”, or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked protests with Palestinians, causing several fatalities. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)