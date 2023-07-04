Abbas Calls for International Protection for Palestinian People in Jenin

Ramallah, MINA – President Mahmoud Abbas again called on the international community to provide urgent protection for the Palestinian people, impose sanctions on Israel, and condemn the ongoing terrorist aggression in Jenin, the occupied West Bank.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah on Monday, to discuss the ongoing aggression on Jenin and the refugee camp, Wafa reported.

During the meeting, Abbas asked the secretaries general of all Palestinian factions to hold an emergency meeting to deal with the danger.

“I direct the government and its institutions to provide everything necessary to strengthen the steadfastness of our people in Jenin and all the lands of the State of Palestine,” Abbas said.

The Israeli occupation army launched a major assault on Jenin since Monday morning, starting with airstrikes, dozens of military vehicles, and several hundred soldiers overran the city.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, including eight in Jenin, according to the Ministry of Health and at least 50 other Palestinians were injured.

Tensions have run high in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid Israel’s repeated attacks on Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Ministry of Health. At least, 25 Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)