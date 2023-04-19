A Young French Muslim Walks from His Country to Al-Aqsa Mosque

A French Muslim, Neil Dauxois, was greeted by many Palestinians in Jerusalem after he walked 3,900 kilometers (2423 miles) in 10 months to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Al-Quds, MINA – A French Muslim, Neil Dauxois, was greeted by many Palestinians in Jerusalem after he walked 3,900 kilometers (2423 miles) in 10 months to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East Jerusalem, Anadolu Agency reported.

Dauxois, 26, a French Muslim of Algerian descent, set off on foot from France 10 months ago to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dauxois passed through 10 countries, including Turkiye, to reach his goal.

Dauxois traveled through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, and Jordan.

He told Anadolu that his adventures were “sometimes good, but sometimes very difficult”.

This young Muslim highlighted the hospitality shown by people in various countries during his travels.

“When I was in Turkiye, people were very nice and friendly. If it wasn’t for their help, I would have given up,” said Dauxois.

“I have more difficulty in places where the people are not friendly,” says Dauxois.

Dauxois also spoke of a difficult time he had walking through certain areas when it was cold.

“On my own, I made it through many places safely, thanks to the kind local people. I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.

Welcome to Jerusalem

As news of Dauxois’ travels spread, Palestinians of all ages came to meet him.

Dauxois said he was surprised by the welcome given by the Palestinians.

“People greet me with genuine hospitality. I am very happy to be here. I cannot express my joy in words,” said Dauxois.

“Many Palestinians here have invited me to their homes, I was very surprised, but very happy,” he added.

He also spoke about his family’s support for his adventure.

“My mother was worried, but after seeing me in videos on social media, she told me she was proud of me,” said Dauxois.

He claimed to have visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque four years ago.

“I know the situation here. I have many Palestinian friends who cannot visit this place,” he said.

Dauxois affirmed Muslim support for the Palestinian cause, stating that Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem were “always on their minds”.

The young Muslim traveler said his next goal was “to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca in a month and a half.”

“People in Saudi Arabia are also following me. I want to receive their help on my next trip,” he said. (T/RE1)

