A Total of 40 Foreigners Deported from Bali This Year

Jakarta, MINA – The Class I Immigration Office at the Ngurah Rai Special Immigration Checkpoint (TPI), Bali, stated that 40 foreign nationals were deported from Bali, in the period January 1 2023 to April 2 2023.

As quoted from Infopublik on Tuesday, of the 40 foreigners who were deported by Ngurah Rai Immigration during that time, 14 of them were Russian foreigners, then 4 Filipino foreigners, 3 United States foreigners, 3 Saudi Arabians. , England 3 people, Nigeria 3 people, Italy 2 people, Uzbekistan 2 people, Australia 1 person, Kyrgyzstan 1 person, Latvia 1 person, France 1 person, Uganda 1 person, and Jordan 1 person.

The Head of Class I Immigration Office for TPI Ngurah Rai, Sugito said, the majority of foreign nationals were deported due to their overstaying of 26 people.

Another 14 foreign nationals were deported for violating Indonesian laws and regulations, including abusing their residence permits.

For the most recent case, namely from March 31 2023 to April 2 2023, Ngurah Rai Immigration deported 8 foreigners for overstaying and violating the law.

Overstay case, continued Sugito, there are four Filipino foreigners with the initials MLGC, JRC, JDC, JTCO, and two foreigners from Uzbekistan with the initials SE and DE.

Sugito stated, Article 78 paragraph (3) of Law Number 6 of 2011 concerning Immigration stipulates that foreign nationals who Overstay for more than 60 days can be deported and prevented from returning to Indonesia.

Ngurah Rai Immigration in the period from late March to early April 2023 also deported a foreigner from the United States, and an Australian foreigner with the initials MLD (53). Both were deported for violating Indonesian law.

MLD was in the spotlight because it was caught on camera violating traffic and fighting the traffic police on duty. The video recording the MLD action went viral on social media.

In this regard, Sugito expressed his gratitude to the community for helping immigration work overseeing foreign nationals who violated the law.

“We thank the public for being proactive in providing reports related to the activities of foreigners through information channels and complaints from the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office,” said Sugito.

Sugito emphasized that his party always checks and follows up on reports from the public that they receive.

“This achievement (deportation and prosecution of foreigners) is proof that we are not standing still and are continuing to work to monitor and take action against foreigners who commit violations,” he said. (R/RE1)

