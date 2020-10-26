A Palestinian Teenager Dies by Israeli Soldiers

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian teenager died after being beaten by Israeli forces near the town of Turmus-Ayya, northeast of Ramallah. The death of Amer Abedalrahim Snobar was reported by a number of Palestinian media.

On Sunday, Aljazirah reported that the Palestinian Health Ministry said Snobar arrived at the hospital with severe injuries from a blow to the neck. The Palestine Medical Complex director, Ahmed al-Bitai confirmed the Palestinian media.

Snobar died from injuries he received after being attacked by Israeli soldiers. “There are marks of a punch visible on Snobar’s neck,” said Bitai.

The medical center reported the Snobar injury to the neck according to the pattern on the back of the rifle used by Israeli forces. Snobar originates from the village of Yatma, south of the city of Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The non-governmental medical team told the Palestinian media to try to save Snobar with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Before the teenager was transferred to the hospital.

The Israeli Armed Forces said its soldiers were responding to the incident north of Ramallah. After a pile of rocks rained down on the army vehicles.

“(Troops) in the area were dispatched to the scene and looking for the perpetrators of the attack,” said the Israeli army (IDF). “Initial details of the incident show that when the soldiers arrived, two of the perpetrators tried to escape, while running, one of the suspects seemed to lose consciousness, fell and hit his head with a rock, the suspect was not beaten by the IDF soldiers.”

The left-wing Palestinian party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), said the Snobar killing would continue to harm. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)