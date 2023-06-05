A Loyal Listener For 60 Years Hope Rti Connects Indonesian Workers in Taiwan with Family

Jakarta, MINA – Eddy Setiawan, a listener from Indonesia who has listened to Radio Taiwan International (Rti) broadcasts for almost 60 years, specifically attended the Listeners Gathering event in Jakarta on Sunday.

In a special interview with Rti, he emphasized that the quality of Rti’s programs is always good, entertaining and providing information to listeners.

He also sincerely expressed his hope that Rti’s programs could strengthen the bond between Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan and their families in Indonesia and that Rti could continue to speak for them.

Rti Listeners Gathering in Jakarta on Sunday warmly welcomed Eddy Setiawan, a loyal listener of Rti for nearly 60 years. He also had the opportunity to chat live with the presenter of Rti Siaran Indonesia, Tony Thamsir.

Eddy Setiawan revealed that he always wanted to gain new knowledge through foreign radio programs since he was young.

After discovering Rti Siaran Indonesia around 1965, he became an avid listener and used to listen to it at 13.00 during his work break. In fact, he also memorized the schedule of live broadcasts and rebroadcasts of every program so far.

In an exclusive interview with Rti, Eddy Setiawan expressed his hopes regarding the Rti Siaran Indonesia program for Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan.

He hopes that the program can become a bridge of communication between more than 370,000 migrant workers and their families in Indonesia. He also hopes that Rti can continue to represent and voice their needs.

“I hope Rti can represent migrant workers to speak up, so they can also invite their families in Indonesia to listen to Rti’s radio programs together and narrow the distance between them,”

said Eddy Setiawan through translation by Rti host, Amina Tjandra.

Regarding the most recommended listening method for Rti, Eddy Setiawan still insists on using shortwave.

In his opinion, searching by turning the dial and listening with minimal noise is the most authentic method. Eddy Setiawan said that the radio program must be listened to live because “it feels like the host has come directly to my house” and this opportunity will not be repeated.

Although there are currently apps and internet platforms for listening, according to him, the playback feature lacks personal warmth, so it feels like “I’m looking for a host” and the level of emotional interaction feels very different.

Eddy Setiawan said, for nearly 60 years of listening to Rti, he has followed the information conveyed in the program and together followed Taiwan’s economic growth and development, as well as progressing with the times. This is one of the things he likes most about Rti programs.

He also emphasized that Rti Broadcasting Indonesia’s programs are of very good quality. He also hopes that in the future there will be more programs that can be shared with Indonesian listeners. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)