A Jerusalem Youth Charged With Inventing Rocket

Jerusalem, MINA – A young Jerusalemite was indicted in an Israeli court on charges of making his own rocket.

The Hebrew channel Reshet Kan reported that on Monday night, the young man was arrested while trying to launch the rocket on the day of the Israeli flag parade last May in occupied Jerusalem, Jaridah Al-Quds reported.

According to the Hebrew channel, the youth, who is a neighborhood resident in East Jerusalem, learned how to make missiles via the internet and was able to manufacture one of them.

He points out that he attempted to launch a missile on the day of the flag rally, but failed, and was subsequently captured by the occupying forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)