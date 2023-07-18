Select Language

Latest
-132 min. agoA Jerusalem Youth Charged With Inventing Rocket
-128 min. agoLack of Medicines Threatens the Life of 9,000 Cancer Patients in Gaza
-126 min. agoJakarta Fair 2023 Records IDR 7.3 Trillion Transactions
10 hours agoGet to Know the 12 Months in the Hijri Calendar
13 hours agoA Swedish Man Choose Not to Burn Torah, Bible Despite Obtaining Permission
Slideshow

A Jerusalem Youth Charged With Inventing Rocket

Jerusalem, MINA – A young Jerusalemite was indicted in an Israeli court on charges of making his own rocket.

The Hebrew channel Reshet Kan reported that on Monday night, the young man was arrested while trying to launch the rocket on the day of the Israeli flag parade last May in occupied Jerusalem, Jaridah Al-Quds reported.

According to the Hebrew channel, the youth, who is a neighborhood resident in East Jerusalem, learned how to make missiles via the internet and was able to manufacture one of them.

He points out that he attempted to launch a missile on the day of the flag rally, but failed, and was subsequently captured by the occupying forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news