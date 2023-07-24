A House at the Middle of Cijago Toll Project

Jakarta, MINA – Recently, a house in the middle of the Cijago Toll Road project that connects the Serpong, Cinere and Jagorawi Toll Road areas in Limo, Depok, West Java has become a topic of conversation on social media. The appearance of a house that stands alone in the middle of a toll road project has caught the attention of many people.

The Head of the Depok City National Land Agency (BPN) Office, Indra Gunawan, said the house was indeed the last house to acquire land. However, the cause of this condition, he said, was not due to the owner’s refusal.

“Thank God it’s been resolved today, payment has been made. So it’s not a matter of rejection, there’s no actual rejection. The problem of gathering heirs is something like that, isn’t it easy to gather a lot of heirs,” explained Indra Gunawan on Monday, as quoted from Republika Online.

According to him, coordination meetings have been held several times to acquire the land. However, the heirs from the land are constrained, because one of the heirs has even died.

“So this team needed time yesterday to gather their heirs. Because some of these people have died, they have to gather heirs and so on. This meeting has been held in order to resolve the issue several times,” he said.

After problems with land acquisition were carried out by the Land Procurement Committee (P2T) team, the contractor then carried out the execution on Monday afternoon. He also claimed that the heirs or visible persons had agreed to the demolition of the house today.

“We have resolved that the P2T team has resolved the problem, demolished it because today, earlier the heirs and all those involved had gathered. And today efforts have also been made so that the termination of the legal relationship has also been carried out. The heirs or people involved there also have no objections to the demolition today,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

