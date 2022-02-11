A Celebration of Creativity and Expertise at Festival  Sinema Australia Indonesia 2022 

Jakarta, MINA – Celebrating its seventh consecutive year, Festival Sinema Australia Indonesia (FSAI) returns this month bringing the best of Australian and Indonesian film to screens across the archipelago.

From 19-27 February, Indonesian audiences will gain exclusive access to a diverse selection of Australian and Indonesian films available to stream online, free of charge.

“This year’s festival is a true celebration of the creativity and expertise that resides within both Australia and Indonesia’s film, entertainment, and creative arts sectors,” said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams in a media meeting held by the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday.

“As our creative industries recover from the impacts of the global pandemic, it is fantastic to see so many prominent experts from both countries coming together to promote film and support the next generation of filmmakers and artists,” she added.

FSAI 2022 opens with the Indonesian premiere of Jasper Jones, a coming-of-age drama set in 1960s Western Australia, starring Toni Collette and Hugo Weaving.

This year’s festival line-up also includes River, a documentary film exploring the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers, with music composed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra and award-winning Australian Indigenous artist, William Barton.

Other Australian titles include animated family film 100% Wolf, the uplifting indie comedy, Paper Champions and playful romantic comedy, Long Story Short.

This year’s festival will also showcase work produced by Indonesian Australian alumni, including the award-winning short film, Kado, co-produced by acclaimed Indonesian film producer, Mira Lesmana.

Audiences also can also take in the stunning mountain landscapes of Pipikoro, South Sulawesi, in the award-winning Indonesian drama, Mountain Song.

For those dreaming of a career in film, Sahabat FSAI 2022 and Australian alumni Marissa Anita will be hosting a series of live and interactive Q&A sessions and film masterclasses with top Australian and Indonesian film industry experts-covering animation, screenwriting, film production and more.

Tickets to all film screenings and events are free of charge and available now at: www.fsai2022.com .(L/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)