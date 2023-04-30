A Bosnian Muslim Walks to Mecca to Perform Hajj

Envar Beganovic walked from Austria to Mecca, Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage. (Photo: Anadolu)

Kirkuk, MINA – A Bosnian Muslim, Envar Beganovic (52), set off on foot to perform the pilgrimage in the upcoming Hajj season and has now reached Kirkuk in Iraq.

Envar Beganovic is a judo athlete who has lived in Austria for 28 years.

He left four months ago from Austria, has kept going and has crossed 10 countries along the way.

“I didn’t encounter any problems while traveling thousands of kilometers. Instead, to my surprise, I received help and support from people,” he told Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Beganovic, has been traveling for approximately 160 days (4 months) and carries the flag of every country he has visited.

He departed from Wales-Austria, and went on his way through Slovakia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Greece, and Turkey.

He said he decided to go for Hajj on foot because he is an athlete, and is used to walking long distances.

“My late mother and father bequeathed to us not to deviate from your religion,” he said, adding that he had walked for months to reach the holy land and was never tired.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to do it at least once if they can. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)