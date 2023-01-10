A Bomb Explodes at the Israeli Military Base in Tulkarem

The military base of the Israeli occupation forces was damaged after a bomb exploded inside an illegal settlement near Tulkarem, occupied West Bank, Monday night (9/1/2023). (Photo: Special)

West Bank, MINA – An explosion occurred at a military base of the Israeli Occupation Forces in an illegal settlement near Tulkarem, the occupied West Bank on Monday night.

Occupation Army Radio reported as quoted by PIC, an explosion occurred inside the caravan of the commander of the military unit in a camp near the settlement of “Evni Khevets” north of Tulkarem, which caused the walls of several rooms to collapse.

“The explosion caused no injuries,” the radio report said.

The report confirmed an explosion occurred and the occupation army opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

On the other hand, as the video of the explosion circulating on social media, the explosion that occurred at the Israeli military checkpoint came from a self-made bomb. (T/RE1)

