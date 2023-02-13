A 14-year-old Palestinian Boy Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in Jenin

Palestinian boy, Qusay Radwan (14) was declared dead after being shot by the Israeli Occupation Army when he raided the Jenin camp, West Bank, Sunday (12/2). (Photo: PIC)

Jenin, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah on Sunday, announced the death of a Palestinian boy, Qusay Radwan (14) due to a serious gunshot wound by the Israeli occupation forces.

The ministry said, as quoted by the PIC in a brief statement, Qusai Radwan died of severe wounds from a live bullet in the stomach as a result of being targeted by the occupying forces when they raided the Jenin refugee camp, West Bank.

“Zionist special forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank. Apart from carrying out the brutal shooting, they also arrested a citizen, amidst the outbreak of armed clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters,” said the source.

According to local sources, occupation forces arrested Jibril Al-Zubaidi from his house in the Jabriyat area of ​​Jenin, after special forces raided his house. He is the brother of detainee Zakariya Al-Zubaidi, one of the heroes of Operation Freedom Tunnel.

At that time, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that two people who were injured by live bullets in the stomach had arrived at the Jenin Government Hospital. Both suffered serious injuries, and one of them was taken to the Ibn Sina Special Hospital. (T/RE1)

