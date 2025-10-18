SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Central Java Provides Free Electricity Connections to 1,000 Low-Income Households

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Free electricity connection program (Photo: ppid.jatengprov.go.id)

Demak, MINA The Central Java Provincial Government has successfully completed its 2025 target of providing 1,000 free electricity connections to low-income households, marking a significant step in its poverty reduction agenda.

Agus Sugiharto, Head of the Provincial Energy and Mineral Resources Office (ESDM), confirmed the program’s completion, funded with Rp 1.225 billion from the provincial budget. Each beneficiary household received support worth about Rp 1.225 million.

“This program is not just about lighting homes—it is about sparking economic activity and giving families a better chance to thrive,” Agus said, emphasizing the government’s commitment under Governor Ahmad Luthfi and Deputy Governor Taj Yasin.

The program will continue in 2026 through expanded collaboration with stakeholders, including corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and central government funding. In addition to the provincial scheme, CSR contributions in 2025 funded 248 extra connections for poor households.

Also Read: Jakarta Pollution Alert: AQI at 148, Health Risks for Vulnerable Groups

Life-Changing Impact

For many families, the benefits were immediate.

Reni Handayani of Sidokumpul village recalled frequent power failures when her family shared an electricity meter with a neighbor. “Now the electricity never goes out. The children can study comfortably,” she said.

Rohyati, another recipient, had long relied on an extension from her in-laws’ house. “Alhamdulillah, I’m very happy to have my own electricity now. I can cook and play music without trouble,” she said with relief.

The initiative reflects Central Java’s push to strengthen basic infrastructure while easing the daily burdens of its poorest citizens.[]

Also Read: Pencak Silat Confirmed as Official Sport at 2027 Asian Youth Games

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

