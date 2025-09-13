SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

OIC Condemns Hostile Statements by Benyamin Netanyahu

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)
OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jeddah, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the hostile statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the State of Qatar.

The OIC’s statement asserted that such remarks fall within the framework of the occupation’s aggressive policies and practices, which violate international law, norms, and ethical standards, as reported by QNA on Friday.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat reaffirmed its solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for the measures the country has taken.

The OIC also called on the international community to take responsibility for compelling Israel to end its dangerous and continuous actions in the region and to force it to respect international law and norms. []

Also Read: Platform X Shuts Down Official Steadfastness Flotilla Account

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagOIC

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

OIC Condemns Hostile Statements by Benyamin Netanyahu

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
International

Indonesia Urges OIC to Mobilize All Power to Stop Israel’s Plan to Annex Gaza

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 09:23 WIB
Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 11:12 WIB
OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

OIC Rejects Israeli Occupation Plans in Gaza, Urges Global Pressure

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 07:36 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
International

OIC, GCC, Arab League Reject Israel’s Plan to Fully Occupy Gaza

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 09:56 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Halal Watch Urges Enforcement of Halal Product Law Over Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 05:30 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Ready to Send Medical Team to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo to Attend UN General Assembly, Speech Scheduled for Sept. 23

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 12:40 WIB
Europe

European Parliament Passes Resolution on Gaza’s Humanitarian Catastrophe

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

At Least 8 Civilians, Including Child, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza

  • Wednesday, 10 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Diverts to Tunisia Ahead of Friday Departure

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Gaza’s Hope: Residents Await Arrival of Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 21 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us