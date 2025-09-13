OIC Condemns Hostile Statements by Benyamin Netanyahu

Jeddah, MINA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the hostile statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the State of Qatar.

The OIC’s statement asserted that such remarks fall within the framework of the occupation’s aggressive policies and practices, which violate international law, norms, and ethical standards, as reported by QNA on Friday.

In a statement, the OIC General Secretariat reaffirmed its solidarity with the State of Qatar and its support for the measures the country has taken.

The OIC also called on the international community to take responsibility for compelling Israel to end its dangerous and continuous actions in the region and to force it to respect international law and norms. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)