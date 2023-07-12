900 Palestinians Homes Damaged in Israel Attack on Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Some 900 Palestinian houses were damaged, many becoming uninhabitable, during the two-day Israeli aggression on Jenin city and its refugee camp early last week, UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna revealed, the Palestinian Information Centre reported on Wednesday.

Abu Hasna pointed out that the agency’s crews are still documenting the damages that were caused inside the camp during the attack.

UNRWA’s priority is to help restore some sense of normality by resuming its services like education, health (including mental health) and sanitation, he added.

“The other urgent priority is to provide cash assistance to families who left their homes, to help with rent and rehabilitating their houses.”

Acording to MEMO, UNRWA has earlier called on its donors and partners to immediately make funds available for its humanitarian response in Jenin camp.

The two-day Israeli aggression on Jenin was the fiercest in over 20 years. At least 12 people, including four children, were killed, and another 140 were injured.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)