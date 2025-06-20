9 EU Nations Urge Review of Trade with Israel

Brussels, MINA – Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, announced on Thursday, that nine European Union member states have requested the European Commission to review how trade in goods and services linked to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories can be harmonized with international law.

Prévot stated on X that the request follows the latest advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed that third states must refrain from trade or investment activities that support illegal settlements, Anadolu reported.

“Belgium, along with eight other EU Member States – Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden – have asked the European Commission to examine how trade in goods and services linked to illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory can be harmonized with international law,” he wrote.

He emphasized that upholding international law is a shared responsibility, and that in a rules-based international order, legal clarity must guide political choices.

Also Read: Khamenei Warns US of “Irreparable Consequences” Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

“A united European approach can help ensure that our policies reflect our values,” he added. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Colombia Appoints First Ambassador to Palestine Amid Gaza Crisis