89 Palestinians Killed in Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes

Ramallah, MINA – After a family of five people were found dead under the rubble in the city of Antakya, Sunday the death toll of Palestinians due to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria increased to 89 people.

As quoted from Wafa, many bodies were found under the rubble in the affected areas in Turkiye and Syria, 38 victims were confirmed in Turkiye and 51 Palestinian refugees in Syria.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkiye last Monday has risen to more than 28,000, including at least 22,000 people who died in Turkiye, and more than 3,600 people who died in Syria. The search for survivors and bodies continues under very cold weather conditions.

The Palestinian Emergency Response Team, which arrived in Syria and Turkey on Friday to assist rescue efforts and includes members from the civil defense and paramedics of the Palestinian Red Crescent, continues its work with local and international partners.

The team’s mission will last nine days, with relief efforts focused on areas in southeastern Turkiye and northwestern Syria. (T/RE1)

