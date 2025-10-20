86 Indonesians Detained in Cambodia After Escaping Online Scam Syndicate

Phnom Penh, MINA – Cambodian authorities have detained 86 Indonesians after they tried to escape from a suspected online scam syndicate in Sihanoukville Province.

The Indonesian Embassy in Phnom Penh confirmed that the group were victims of labor exploitation, forced to work in cross-border cybercrime operations under harsh conditions.

“Most of them said they were working under pressure and were not allowed to leave the company compound,” the embassy stated on Monday.

According to initial reports, the Indonesians attempted to flee due to inhumane treatment but were caught during a police patrol.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is working closely with Cambodian authorities to secure legal protection and arrange for their repatriation. Embassy officials have been dispatched to the detention site to verify identities and provide legal assistance.

“We are committed to providing maximum support to all Indonesians who become victims of trafficking and exploitation abroad,” said Judha Nugraha, Director for the Protection of Indonesian Citizens at the ministry.

Sihanoukville is known as a regional hub for scam operations that have trapped thousands of victims from Southeast Asia, including Indonesians, Filipinos, and Vietnamese.

Some of the detained Indonesians have reached out to the embassy, pleading for immediate repatriation.

“We just want to go home. We can’t take this anymore,” one victim said.

The case adds to the growing list of Indonesians lured into fraudulent overseas job offers, underscoring the urgent need for greater vigilance.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

