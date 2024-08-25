83% of Medicinal Supplies in Gaza Depleted: Health Ministry

Gaza, MINA – Some 60% of essential medicines and 83% of medical supplies in besieged Gaza have been depleted due to the ongoing war and Israel’s controls and closure of border crossings, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry warned of the unprecedented crisis in medicines and medical supplies, declaring the severe impact on the lives of patients and the wounded.

“Hospitals and health centers are facing acute shortages of medicines and medical supplies,” the statement said.

The depletion of these resources could “lead to a complete halt in critical medical services, including emergency care, surgeries, intensive care, dialysis, primary healthcare, and mental health services,” it warned.

The statement called on international and UN-affiliated organizations to “urgently intervene and provide the necessary medicines and medical supplies.”

Since the outbreak of the war last Oct. 7, Israel has cut off electricity to Gaza, blocked fuel shipments needed for the operation of the territory’s sole power plant, and halted the supply of water, communication, food, and medical aid, while also sealing off border crossings.

Currently, only limited medical supplies and international aid are entering Gaza through Israel, which is far from sufficient to meet the needs of a population struggling to endure catastrophic humanitarian and health conditions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)