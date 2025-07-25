SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

83 Children Die from Starvation in Gaza Under Israeli Siege

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Friday that the death toll from starvation in the Gaza Strip has reached 122, including 83 children, amid a worsening humanitarian catastrophe under an ongoing Israeli siege, Palestine Information Center reported.

In the past 24 hours alone, nine more Palestinians, including children, died due to severe malnutrition. Officials labeled the crisis a “systematic crime of starvation” against over 2.4 million besieged civilians, ongoing now for 145 days.

The Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) called for immediate international intervention to end the famine and allow the urgent entry of humanitarian aid. It specifically requested daily access for at least 500 aid trucks and 50 fuel trucks, including essential supplies such as baby formula, to prevent further deaths.

The GMO also demanded the establishment of an independent commission to investigate what it described as Israel’s use of starvation as a weapon, urging the prosecution of those responsible.

Amnesty International reiterated accusations of Israel employing starvation as a method of genocide. In a statement, the organization condemned Israel for deliberately obstructing aid and using humanitarian assistance as a weapon of war.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also issued an alarming warning, noting that nearly 2.1 million people in Gaza are facing starvation. WHO regional director Hanan Balkhi stated that 20% of pregnant women are going hungry and emphasized that no fully functioning hospitals remain in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

