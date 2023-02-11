81 Palestinians Killed In Turkey And Syria Earthquake

Ramallah, MINA – The number of Palestinians who died in the earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria increased to 81 people after rescue workers found the bodies of four Palestinian refugees under the rubble in the southern Turkish city of Antakya on Friday. Three of them are from Palestine.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the death toll of Palestinians in Syria and Turkey was likely to rise further due to a lack of information about the fate of many Palestinian families in the province hit hard by the earthquake.

The Foreign Ministry said the bodies of a Palestinian couple were pulled out from the rubble of their destroyed home in the southern Turkish province of Adiyaman.

30 Palestinians have been found dead so far in Turkey and 51 in Syria, and the death toll in earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has passed the 26,000 mark. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)