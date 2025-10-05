80th TNI Anniversary: President Prabowo Calls Military the ‘Fortress of NKRI’

Jakarta, MINA – President Prabowo Subianto congratulated the National Armed Forces (TNI) on its anniversary, highlighting that the TNI serves as the fortress and backbone of the defense of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI). This message was delivered at Monas Square in Jakarta on Sunday.

“I convey my congratulations on the 80th Anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. Happy Anniversary, TNI. Brothers and sisters, let us briefly remember the history of our nation and the history of the TNI. We understand and realize that the Indonesian National Armed Forces was born from the Indonesian people. The TNI is the people’s own child; the TNI comes from the people. The TNI rises and falls with the Indonesian people,” President Prabowo said while delivering his mandate at the peak commemoration ceremony, as quoted by Antara.

The President then continued, stressing that amid the uncertainty of global geopolitical dynamics, including wars and armed conflicts in several parts of the world, the TNI must remember its fundamental role.

“The TNI is the fortress of the NKRI. The TNI is the backbone of Indonesia’s defense and the guarantor of our sovereignty. The TNI must be ready to protect the entire Indonesian nation and all our lands. The TNI must be ready to sacrifice everything for the safety of the Indonesian nation and people,” President Prabowo asserted.

Also Read: Two Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Arrive in Indonesia

On the same occasion, the President took the opportunity to thank all TNI personnel for their dedication and achievements.

“On behalf of the state, the nation, and the Government of Indonesia, I express my appreciation and gratitude for the TNI’s achievements to date. The TNI always steps up during critical times, and the TNI will never hesitate to prioritize the interests of the nation, the state, and the people above all other interests,” President Prabowo added.

At the close of his address, President Prabowo also extended his gratitude to the families of the personnel, including the wives, husbands, and children.

“I also thank the wives of the soldiers, the children of the soldiers who bravely and faithfully support their husbands, and faithfully care for their children while their husbands are on duty in dangerous places. I always pray that the Almighty will always be with the soldiers and the entire TNI family,” President Prabowo concluded.

Also Read: Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Rubble Evacuation: Total of 16 Bodies Evacuated

This marked the first time President Prabowo led the TNI Anniversary ceremony at Monas Square on a Sunday morning. For the peak celebration, the decorations in the tribune area were dominated by light blue, a color that has become identified with President Prabowo since the start of his term.

The ceremony began around 8:00 AM WIB (Western Indonesian Time). More than 133,000 TNI personnel were mobilized to participate in the event. The leadership and personnel participating in the parade wore a new PDL (Field Service Uniform) with a camouflage color and pattern different from the previous uniforms. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia Suspends TikTok’s Operating License Over Incomplete Data