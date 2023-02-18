80,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – About 80,000 Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite Israel’s strict military measures.

According to the Department of Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, people of Jerusalem, the West Bank and Palestinian residents have flocked to Al-Aqsa Mosque since Friday morning. Quds Press reported on Friday.

The Israeli military has imposed restrictions on checkpoints and entrances to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Occupation troops were also deployed on the city’s streets, around Al-Aqsa, and its entry gates.

Troops checked their identity cards, and prevented dozens of them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)