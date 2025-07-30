SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

8.7-Magnitude Quake in Russia Triggers Tsunami Warning for Parts of Indonesia

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – A powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka region has triggered a tsunami warning for several eastern Indonesian provinces, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Wednesday.

Waves up to 50 centimeters are expected to hit Talaud Islands at 13:52 WIB, North Halmahera at 14:04 WIB, Manokwari at 14:08 WIB, northern Raja Ampat at 14:18 WIB, Biak Numfor and Supiori at 14:21 WIB, and northern Sorong at 14:24 WIB, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

BNPB urged residents to stay away from coastlines one to two hours before and after the predicted arrival times. “Even a 50-centimeter tsunami can amplify in bays and increase in height,” said BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

Local governments have issued evacuation advisories, warning all coastal activities to stop until further notice. Authorities will review the situation in an emergency meeting at 18:00 WIB today.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

