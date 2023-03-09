7th EU-UNRWA Strategic Dialogue Held in Brussels

Brussels, MINA – The 7th Strategic Dialogue between the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the EU was held on Thursday in Brussels.

The strategic dialogue is an annual forum for both organizations to assess and evaluate their cooperation in line with their signed joint declaration for 2021-2024, Arab News reported.

During the meeting, participants discussed the challenging political and financial environment in which UNRWA operates and agreed to provide the agency with adequate and sustainable funding so that it can continue to fulfill its mandate and contribute to regional stability.

“As UNRWA approaches its 75th anniversary, it is reflecting on how to remain efficient, impactful and relevant to the wellbeing and human development of Palestine refugees and, consequently to their feeling safe and secure”, UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General Leni Stenseth said.

“The agency is rolling out ambitious modernization plans, including on digitalization, to ensure that its services, namely education, health and social protection are effective and high quality.

“This dialogue is an opportunity for UNRWA and the EU, one of our strongest partners, to reflect on our common commitment to the rights of Palestine refugees and find ways to help fulfill them despite the acute financial challenges that the agency faces,” Stenseth said.

As part of the strategic dialogue, the UNRWA delegation met with representatives of various European institutions, such as the European Commission and the European Parliament, as well as civil society organizations.

All meetings focused on the role played by UNRWA, and the stability its services help to bring to the lives of refugees in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)