Riyadh, MINA – About 770,722 pilgrims have arrived in Madinah to perform Hajj this year, the Hajj and Visit committee of Saudi Arabia said.

Its report said 629,499 pilgrims have left the city to visit the holy sites in Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. Meanwhile, as of Monday, 141,164 pilgrims were in Madinah, Arab News reported.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia, represented by its branch in Tabuk, continues to receive pilgrims coming through the Halat Ammar port with the start of the Hajj season this year 1444 AH, where (5900) copies of guidance booklets were distributed to explain how to perform the Hajj rituals.

The Ministry also distributed (60,000) electronic cards with barcodes to be downloaded to smart devices. These cards include the most prominent applications that help pilgrims perform their duty according to the right moderate approach.

Screens of the Islamic electronic library, which include a list of books and guidance materials, were also provided as part of efforts to serve pilgrims.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)