75,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 75,000 Palestinian Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, despite restrictions by the Israeli occupation forces.

Troops stationed mainly the Old City, and set up checkpoints on the road leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Alaraby reported.

Thousands of worshipers have been present at the Al-Aqsa Mosque since early in the morning, to carry out the Fajr prayer in congregation.

Pilgrims came from various parts of the West Bank, fulfilling the call of the Great Dawn Campaign.

Meanwhile before Friday prayers, Israeli occupation forces arrested a young Jerusalemite, in the vicinity of the Lion’s Gate, after an altercation between him and occupation soldiers who tried to prevent him from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)