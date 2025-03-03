75,000 Muslim Worshipers Perform Tarawih Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Muslim worshipers performed Isha and Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on the second night of the holy month of Ramadan, Palinfo reported.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem estimated that 75,000 Palestinians managed to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque despite Israel’s restrictions on their access to the Old City of Jerusalem and the mosque.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces obstructed worshipers’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque at Bab al-Amoud and Bab al-Asbat, checking their identities and arresting several of them.

The Hamas movement condemned the latest recommendation by the Israeli occupation police to restrict Muslim worshipers’ access to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, calling it a “dangerous precedent” and “an action targeting freedom of worship.”

Hamas asserted that Israel’s aggressive plans against Al-Aqsa Mosque would never succeed in altering its identity and history. []

