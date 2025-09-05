SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

75% of Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Held Without Charge

This file photo shows a Palestinian prisoner being kept behind bars in an Israeli detention facility.

Tel Aviv, MINA – Three out of four Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons are civilians from Gaza, the majority of them detained without charge, according to an investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call, citing Israeli intelligence data.

Reported by Al Mayadeen on Thursday, those imprisoned for extended periods without charges or trial include medical workers, teachers, civil servants, journalists, writers, patients, people with disabilities, and even children.

A soldier stationed at Israel’s Sde Teiman military base told investigators that the facility once detained such a large number of sick, disabled, and elderly Palestinians that a separate hangar was set aside for them, referred to as a “geriatric cage.”

Israeli military intelligence reportedly maintains a database of more than 47,000 individuals it classifies as members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. According to intelligence sources, Israeli commanders regard this database as their most accurate record of “enemy forces.” However, the scale of mass civilian detentions has also been exposed through the database.[]

Also Read: Gaza Health Ministry: 28 Children Dying Daily from Starvation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

