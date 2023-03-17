70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the gates of the mosque and the entrances to the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that about 70,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the occupation’s closure of the main roads and streets in Jerusalem to secure the course of the Judaizing marathon.

The occupation forces have tightened their procedures at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the cards of citizens arriving to it, and prevented many from entering. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)