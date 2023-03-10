70 Thousand Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – About 70 thousand people performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite Israel’s strict military measures.

The Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem said that Muslim residents from the City of Jerusalem, the West Bank and from various villages in Palestine had flocked to the Al-Aqsa Mosque since Friday morning. Quds Press reports.

Residents face barriers and restrictions at checkpoints and entrances to the city of Jerusalem.

The Waqf Department stated that occupation forces were deployed in the city streets, around Al-Aqsa, and at the entrances.

Troops stopped incoming worshipers, checked their identity cards, and prevented dozens of them from entering Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)