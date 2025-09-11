70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

Warsaw, MINA – Around 70% of Poles believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, the local daily Rzeczpospolita reported Thursday, citing a survey conducted in August by multinational research firm IPSOS for the think tank More in Common Polska.

The poll, carried out between Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 with 1,200 respondents, found that 43% “strongly agree” with using the term genocide to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“This does not directly translate into sympathizing with one side of the conflict,” said Adam Traczyk, director of More in Common Polska. “The survey shows that we see violence, can identify it, and want to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of this war, regardless of our political views.”

The findings are higher than similar results in the United States. A Quinnipiac University poll released in late August showed that half of US voters believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, while 60% oppose Washington providing additional military aid to Israel.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski told Polish Radio in August that Poland has long recognized Palestinian independence, dating back to 1988, and continues to support a two-state solution.

Earlier this month, the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) passed a resolution declaring that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the UN Convention. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

